20 athletes break new ground to represent Singapore in e-sports at SEA Games 2019

SINGAPORE: Twenty e-sports athletes will represent Singapore in six events at the upcoming Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines.



It will be the first time e-sports is part of a medal event at a multi-sport competition sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee. It featured as a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.



Six golds will be handed out for the following game titles: Arena of Valor, DOTA 2, StarCraft II, Tekken 7, Heartstone and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.



Held biennially, the 2019 SEA Games will take place across various cities in the Philippines from Nov 30 to Dec 11.



The Singapore Esports Association (SGEA) said on Wednesday (Oct 9) that a national selection for e-sports athletes began in February.



The final line-up was then decided by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) after SGEA submitted its nomination list in May.

E-sports athletes at the Razer SEA Games Esports Bootcamp. (Photo: SGEA)

The Singapore delegation includes veteran athletes such as DOTA 2 player, Wong “NutZ” Jeng Yih and StarCraft II player, Thomas “Blysk” Kopankiewicz.



SGEA also announced that it has partnered with Singapore's Cybersports & Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) to provide sports science support, to prepare athletes for the Games.



The programme involves conditioning, preparation, and other support activities in the areas of psychology, nutrition, physical conditioning, well-being and lifestyle management.



SCOGA chairman, Nicholas Khoo said the association has been investing in player training and development in the past two years with the support of the National Youth Council and industry partners.



"We are excited to support our players for the SEA Games and hope that many players will take advantage of the comprehensive programme we have put together with our partners to help them prepare for the games,” he said.



Singaporean companies that have lent their support to SGEA include gaming hardware manufacturing company Razer, who organised the Razer SEA Games Esports Bootcamp and provided training peripherals for DOTA 2 teams. The training venue and facilities were provided by Singtel.

E-sports athletes at the Razer SEA Games Esports Bootcamp. (Photo: SGEA)

Last month, Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang announced his company would be ploughing S$10 million to grow e-sports in Singapore; part of this funding will also go toward supporting the SEA Games e-sports contingent.



“SGEA is thankful for the warm support from the Singapore e-sports community, Sports Singapore and the SNOC,” said SGEA president Ng Chong Geng.



“We look forward to seeing our athletes represent our country and are eager to support them in the road to the competition.”

E-sports athletes at the SGEA National Qualifiers. (Photo: SGEA)

The 20 selected representatives with their respective titles are as follows:



MOBILE LEGENDS: BANG BANG

Evos Esports:

Akihiro “Potato” Furusawa

Andrew “ACE” Lim

Boon “OhDeerBambi” Wei Xing Robert

Chong “SOUL” Ru Chyi

Tan “JPL” Zheng Wei

ARENA OF VALOR

Resurgence:

Bjorn “Zeys” Ong

Dabbie “813” Lim Chin Hong

Ng “Elespresso” Ye Lun Renfred

Ong “Yueyah” Jing Song

Lee “Marclaren” Cheng Hiang Marcus

DOTA 2

Wong “NutZ” Jeng Yih

Lukman “Luk” Yusoff Bin Nooraznan

Teo “Tudi” Yao Wen

Wilson “Poloson” Koh Chin Wei

STARCRAFT II

Toh “Lobo” Wei Liang Alvin

Thomas “Blysk” Kopankiewicz

TEKKEN 7

Ruslan “LAN94” Bin Abd Rahman

HEARTHSTONE

Chew “Khaius” Khai Kiat

Benjamin “SGAhIce” Isa Roberts