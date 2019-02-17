Ethiopia's Tefera breaks world indoor 1,500m record

Ethiopia's Tefera breaks world indoor 1,500m record

Ethiopia's Samuel Tefera broke the long-standing world indoor 1,500 metres record when he clocked three minutes, 31.04 seconds at the IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting in Birmingham, England on Saturday.

Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj set the previous record of 3:31.18 in 1997.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

