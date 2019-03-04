Ethiopian Kejelcha smashes world indoor mile record

REUTERS: Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha broke the world indoor mile record when he clocked three minutes 47.01 seconds during an invitational meet in Boston on Sunday.

The 21-year-old smashed the 22-year-old record of 3:48.45 set by Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj in 1997.

Kejelcha had come within one hundredth of a second of the record when he clocked 3:48.46 at the Millrose Games in New York last month.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)