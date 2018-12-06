Etuhu found not guilty of match-fixing by Swedish court

Former Premier League soccer player Dickson Etuhu was found not guilty by a Swedish court on Thursday of attempting to fix the result of a 2017 league match between IFK Gothenburg and his former club, Stockholm's AIK.

Etuhu was charged with trying to bribe his former AIK team mate, goalkeeper Kenny Stamatopoulos, to fix the result of the game.

The match, which was due to be played on May 18, 2017, was subsequently postponed when Stamatopoulos informed his club about the alleged approach.

Midfielder Etuhu, 36, played at the 2010 World Cup for Nigeria and had a lengthy career in England for Manchester City, Preston North End, Norwich, Sunderland, Fulham and Blackburn Rovers before moving to play in Sweden.

The Stockholm district court, which heard testimony from the Etuhu and Stamatopoulos last week, said in its judgement that there was not enough evidence to support a conviction.

"To discuss a crime only in general terms is typically not punishable," the court said in its judgement.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)