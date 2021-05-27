EU, Japan back Olympics Games as symbol of global unity

The European Union and Japan agreed on Thursday that they favoured Tokyo's hosting of the Olympic Games this year, despite concerns over the influx of athletes and officials as Japan battles of fourth wave of infections.

BRUSSELS/TOKYO: The European Union and Japan agreed on Thursday that they favoured Tokyo's hosting of the Olympic Games this year, despite concerns over the influx of athletes and officials as Japan battles of fourth wave of infections.

"We support the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner this summer as a symbol of global unity in defeating COVID-19," the EU and Japan said in a joint statement after a video summit.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Kiyoshi Takenaka)