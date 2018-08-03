Eugene to host 2020 US Olympic athletics trials

LOS ANGELES: The US Olympic athletics trials will return to Eugene, Oregon, in 2020, USA Track and Field announced on Thursday (Aug 2).

The trials, set for Jun 19-28 of 2020, had originally been awarded to Walnut, California, a suburb of Los Angeles.

Advertisement

But a lawsuit that delayed construction of the intended stadium at Mt. San Antonio College (Mt. SAC), prompted US athletics officials to reopen bidding for the event in May.

Austin, Texas, and Sacramento, California, were also considered.

Eugene has hosted the past three US Olympic trials at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field, which annually stages the Diamond League's Prefontaine Classic and will also host the IAAF 2021 World Championships.

Upgrades to the stadium planned for the world championships are expected to be complete by the time of the 2020 trials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new stadium is expected to seat 12,900 fans but can expand to hold 30,000, which is the minimum capacity required by the IAAF to host a global championship.

"No domestic event is more important to athletes and fans than the Olympic Trials," USATF Chairman of the Board Steve Miller said in a statement.

"The 2020 US Olympic Team Trials is even more critical because it will lead off an unprecedented opportunity to elevate track and field in this country.

"Having continuity in location as we move from the Olympic Trials into 2021 will enhance and amplify everything around the sport in the United States, from marketing and promotions to operational efficiencies."