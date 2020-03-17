Euro 2020 postponed until 2021 by UEFA over coronavirus

The Euro 2020 soccer tournament has been postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak, European soccer's governing body UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

UEFA said that the 24-team tournament, which was due to be staged in 12 nations across the continent from June 12 to July 12 this year, would now take place from June 11 to July 11 2021.

