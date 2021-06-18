Roaring success at Euro 2020 for 'psychic' Thai lion

BANGKOK: Move over Paul the Octopus, Thailand has a new claimant to the football forecasting crown: Boy the "psychic" lion, who has so far correctly called four Euro 2020 matches.

Boy, a five-year-old white lion who lives at a zoo in north-east Thailand, makes his predictions by grabbing meat marked with national flags from a wire above his pen.

His oracular exploits recall cephalopod Paul, the salty seer who achieved global fame by correctly predicting eight 2010 World Cup matches from his aquarium in Germany.

Boy has notched four successes in the first round of matches, including world champions and tournament favourites France clawing their way past Germany 1-0 on Wednesday (Jun 16).

He also forecast the Three Lions of England's win over Croatia, Holland's narrow victory over Ukraine and Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal's demolition of Hungary.

The only knock to Boy's pride so far has been Spain's unexpected goalless draw against Sweden, which he called for Luis Enrique's three-time champions.

The tournament was postponed from 2020 to this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the delay seems to have helped Boy find some form with his forecasts.

"He previously predicted other football matches (in the English Premier League), but the predictions were not accurate," Obkaew Janpatun of Khon Kaen Zoo told AFP.

"Accurate predictions only emerged recently."



For Friday's main event, the Wembley grudge match between England and Scotland - the oldest, most played fixture in international football - Boy initially seemed to indicate that a draw was on the cards.

When he leaped at the meat, both the English and Scottish portions appeared to fall together, but VAR had other ideas.

After reviewing video footage, zoo observers ruled that he had made a clear grab at the Scots' meat first, suggesting joy for the Tartan Army.

The big cat has given footballing giants Italy pause for thought by predicting a victory for Wales in Rome. (Phoo: AFP/Kampol Duangchin)

Looking ahead to the weekend, he foresaw wins for France over Hungary and for Germany against Portugal.

And the big cat has given footballing giants Italy pause for thought by predicting a huge upset in the form of victory for Wales in Rome on Sunday.

A raft of so-called psychic animals making sporting and political predictions has captivated attention in recent years.

In Australia, Muscles the Mystic Croc - a saltwater crocodile - tipped Joe Biden to beat Donald Trump in last year's United States presidential election.

A stray cat named Baidian'er, which prowled around the Palace Museum in Beijing's Forbidden City, called the outcome of six 2018 World Cup games before its death.

And in Japan, an octopus named Rabio correctly predicted the outcome of three of the Samurai Blue's World Cup matches.