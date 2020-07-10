Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Following is the draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals, which was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Second legs of the last-16 ties will be played at the clubs' respective home stadiums while two ties where the first leg did not take place - Inter Milan v Getafe and Sevilla v AS Roma - will be played over a single leg in Germany.

Quarter-Final draw (Matches on Aug. 10-11 in Germany)

- QF 1: Wolfsburg or Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt or Basel

- QF 2: Manchester United or LASK v Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen

- QF 3: Inter Milan or Getafe v Rangers or Bayer Leverkusen

- QF 4: Olympiakos or Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sevilla or AS Roma

Semi-Final draw (Matches on Aug. 16-17 in Germany)

- SF: Winner of QF 4 v Winner of QF 2

- SF: Winner of QF 3 v Winner of QF 1

