Europe win Solheim Cup in thrilling finale

REUTERS: Europe's women reclaimed the Solheim Cup with a thrilling 14.5-13.5 victory over the United States on Sunday.

An astonishing final day ebbed and flowed and was decided by the final putt of the weekend as Norwegian Suzann Pettersen rolled in a birdie on the 18th to beat Marina Alex.

Moments earlier Alex had missed the putt that would have given the U.S. the 14 points they needed to keep the trophy.

It is the first time Europe have won the trophy since 2013.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)