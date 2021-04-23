European Super League a 'necessity': Barca president Laporta

MADRID: Barcelona president Joan Laporta described the European Super League as a "necessity" on Thursday (Apr 22) but said the final decision would be given to the club's members.

Barca, Real Madrid and Juventus are the only clubs yet to withdraw officially from the breakaway competition, which lasted just 48 hours before the project imploded.

Nine of the 12 clubs involved have pulled out.

With total debts of more than a billion euros, Barcelona are struggling to keep up with Europe's elite, making the prospect of a hugely lucrative new tournament particularly attractive.

But Laporta said Barca's members would have to approve the idea in a vote.

"We understand it is a necessity but on the other hand, the members will have the last word," Laporta told Catalunya Radio.

"It is absolutely necessary the big clubs are able to express our opinion about the distribution of wealth given we contribute a lot.

"It has to be an attractive competition based on sporting merit. We are open to dialogue with UEFA."

La Liga president Javier Tebas seemed keen to ease tensions with Spain's three breakaway clubs when he said football's governing bodies were looking for "protective measures" instead of punishments.

Atletico Madrid announced they had pulled out of the European Super League on Wednesday.

"We're not talking about sanctions," said Tebas in a press conference. "Everyone wants to cut everyone's head off but we have procedures. We dont need to rush into things.

"The most important thing is these clubs have been sanctioned by their own fans. The sanction is the hit to their reputations."