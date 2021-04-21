Football: Atletico and Inter follow English exodus from European Super League

MADRID: Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan followed all six English Premier League clubs in pulling out of the European Super League on Wednesday (Apr 21), dealing a fatal blow to a project that prompted an incendiary reaction from supporters.

The withdrawal by Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, just 48 hours after the league's unveiling, followed a furious reaction from fans, officials and politicians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atletico Madrid and Inter announced they were pulling out on Wednesday, whittling the original "Dirty Dozen" down to just four clubs - Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan.

"For the club, harmony is essential between all the groups that make up the rojiblanco family, especially our fans," Atletico said in a statement.

A member of the entourage of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli acknowledged it was an impossible task to proceed without the English clubs.

The Super League promised guaranteed entry for its founding clubs and billions of dollars in payments. Most of the clubs have huge debts and wage bills, and suffered a sharp drop in revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the project was vehemently opposed across the football spectrum, from fans to players, coaches, politicians and UEFA and FIFA, the European and world football bodies.

The clubs were threatened with a ban from domestic and European football, while their players could even have been barred from representing their countries.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin struck a conciliatory tone on Wednesday, saying he wanted to "rebuild the unity" of European football, and described the English clubs as "back in the fold".

"I said yesterday that it is admirable to admit a mistake and these clubs made a big mistake," Ceferin said in a statement.

Advertisement

"But they are back in the fold now and I know they have a lot to offer not just to our competitions but to the whole of the European game.

"The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together."

SHARE PLUNGE

Shares in Juventus plunged by more than 10 per cent on Wednesday following a slump in the value of Manchester United stocks.

Shortly after English pull-outs, the Super League said it was looking for ways to "reshape", insisting the "status quo of European football needs to change".

"We shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project," its statement said.

Liverpool owner John W Henry apologised for his part in the planned Super League after club captain Jordan Henderson said the players did not want it to happen.

"I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused over the last 48 hours," the American said in a video posted on the club's Twitter site.

"It goes without saying, but should be said, the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the English pull-outs, tweeting that "this is the right result for football fans, clubs, and communities across the country".

"We must continue to protect our cherished national game," he added.

The English Football Association also welcomed the withdrawals, praising fans for "their influential and unequivocal voice".

British newspapers were gleeful, with tabloid the Sun headlining "Cheerio! Cheerio! Cheerio!" and the Daily Mail praising the "Defeat over greed".

Reigning European champions Bayern Munich and French giants Paris St-Germain had both come out strongly opposed to the breakaway league, dealing it a heavy blow.

Adding to the drama on Tuesday, Manchester United announced that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward would step down from his role at the end of 2021.

Several players of the English clubs had voiced opposition to the Super League, and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola commented: "It's not a sport when success is already guaranteed."

After City became the first team to pull out, their England forward Raheem Sterling was quick to farewell the project.

"Ok bye," he tweeted.