Evans strike earns Bristol City draw with Spurs in WSL

LONDON: Gemma Evans scored a second-half equaliser to earn Bristol City a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League on Sunday and another valuable point in their battle against relegation.

Bottom of the 12-team table for most of the season, Bristol have recently been replaced by West Ham United in the only automatic relegation spot, and Evans struck in the 52nd minute to cancel out Siri Worm's third-minute free kick for Spurs.

The result left Bristol second bottom on 10 points, the same number as 10th-placed Aston Villa and one ahead of West Ham.

On Friday, Arsenal effectively ended Manchester United's title challenge with a 2-0 win in which Millie Turner scored an early own goal and Lotte Wubben-Moy added the second after the break.

With the top three all having played 17 of their 22 league games, Chelsea lead the table on 44 points, two ahead of Manchester City with Manchester United nine points behind the leaders. Arsenal are fourth on 32 points with a game in hand.

