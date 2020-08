REUTERS: Race favourite Remco Evenepoel was taken away in an ambulance after a frightening crash into a ravine during the Giro di Lombardia on Saturday.

The Belgian prodigy went over a bridge barrier during a descent but was “alive and conscious”, Italian television station RAI reported.

Evenepoel, 20, already has nine wins under his belt this season, more than any other rider.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Clare Fallon)