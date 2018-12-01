Everton do not fear Liverpool, says Silva before derby day

Everton will not be cowed into changing their style of play when they face local rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, manager Marco Silva said on Friday.

Silva's team have made an encouraging start to the season and are sixth in the league ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Liverpool, who are unbeaten in 13 league games and occupy second place in the table.

Ahead of the match, Silva stressed the need for his team to stay true to their identity and show plenty of attacking intent.

"We will respect our opponents like we did against Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea," the Portuguese told a news conference.

"Fear is something that doesn't come inside our dressing room. Respect, yes, but we... won't change our ambition or style of play. It's important to enjoy the moment and be strong. We want to win and nothing more."

Liverpool are currently enjoying their longest unbeaten run against Everton, going 17 matches in all competitions without defeat, but Silva said the past would have no bearing on the outcome of the match.

"These records exist to be broken," he added. "What I want is to see our team being ourselves. I'm sure it's what our fans want to see as well."

Liverpool were beaten 2-1 at Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday but Silva does not expect that defeat to offer his side an edge when they visit Anfield, where Liverpool have not been defeated in the league since April 2017.

"First of all, we look at ourselves," he added. "We then analyse our opponent, how we can block them, how we can achieve something against them. What they did or not do in the Champions League is not important for us."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)