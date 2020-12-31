Football: Everton's home games pushed behind closed doors

2,000 Everton fans were due to attend Monday's clash with Manchester City
REUTERS: Everton and Liverpool will have to host home games behind closed doors again after the Liverpool City Region was placed into Tier 3 of Britain's COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday (Dec 30).

Both Merseyside clubs were among the few top-flight teams that were allowed to welcome back 2,000 fans earlier this month after they fell into areas initially classified as Tier 2 or high alert regions when a month-long national lockdown was lifted.

But the British government said on Wednesday that the Liverpool City Region would move up to Tier 3 from 0001 GMT on Thursday as a new variant of the virus is spreading across the country.

Under Tier 3 restrictions, all professional sporting events will be played behind closed doors until further notice.

"This includes Friday's visit of West Ham (United) and the Club's FA Cup third-round tie with Rotherham United on Saturday, Jan 9," Everton said in a statement.

Rivals Liverpool will also not be allowed to host fans at Anfield, though their next home game is not until Jan 17 against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Source: Reuters

