Everton must improve away form - Pickford

REUTERS: Everton have to quickly improve their form on the road to ensure a strong finish to a difficult Premier League season, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said ahead of Saturday's trip to Burnley.

Everton have collected 26 out of their 34 points at Goodison Park, with eight wins in 14 games. Four of those victories came under manager Sam Allardyce who took over from Ronald Koeman in November with Everton two points above the drop zone.

The Merseyside club have since climbed to ninth and are three points behind seventh-placed Burnley following a 1-0 defeat at Watford on Saturday.

"We know our home form is really good, and that we need to improve our record away. That's where you really shoot right up the table. That's where we want to be as a team," Pickford told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

Everton have one win in 14 games on the road and the loss at Watford was their eighth away defeat of the campaign.

"We can only get better. We need to go and make the fans proud... we are not far away from seventh. We need to go to Turf Moor and try to win. It is always tough to do that there," Pickford said.

