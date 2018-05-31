Everton name Silva as manager

Everton have named Portuguese Marco Silva as their manager, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

LONDON: Everton have named Portuguese Marco Silva as their manager, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 40-year-old Silva, former manager of Watford and Hull City, takes over from Sam Allardyce who left Goodison Park at the end of last season.

“I’m really proud to be the new Everton manager,” Silva told Everton TV. “I’m excited and I’m really happy to take this big challenge for us as a club and for me as a manager.

“I know the huge history of Everton as a club and what the fans expect. I’m sure with everybody working together I will be ready for this challenge."

