Football: Everton reject PSG bid for Gueye

LONDON: Everton have turned down a bid from French champions Paris Saint-Germain for Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye, said under-pressure manager Marco Silva.

According to reports, PSG offered £21 million (US$28 million) to bolster their options in midfield ahead of a return to Champions League action against Manchester United next month with Marco Verratti an injury doubt and Adrien Rabiot outcast over his refusal to sign a new contract.

However, Silva is in no mood to lose Gueye after a run of just two wins in Everton's last 10 league games and a FA Cup exit to Championship Millwall on Saturday (Jan 26).

"My opinion is the same as the club's, and we rejected the offer," said Silva. "He is a really important player for us.

"He is one player we do not think to lose in this market. Of course after some moments it can become a matter of money, but from my point of view he is a really important player for us."

After a summer of heavy investment to back Silva in his debut season, much more was expected from the Portuguese than a return of 30 points from 23 games that leaves Everton languishing down in 11th.

However, Silva refused to label Tuesday's visit to rock bottom Huddersfield as a must-win to ensure he keeps his job.

"I am not happy with the last month-and-a-half with the last run, but I am not panicking," he added.

"We as a club cannot panic. Even if we are not happy, even if the fans are really disappointed with the FA Cup result.

"I am also, but I am not panicking because we as a club cannot panic if we want to do the right things in the future."