Everton's Gomes hit with three-match ban after accepting FA charge
Everton midfielder Andre Gomes was suspended for three matches on Tuesday after accepting a Football Association (FA) charge of violent conduct.
Gomes, on loan from Barcelona, appeared to stamp on Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in Everton's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
The incident in the 95th minute of the match was missed by referee Lee Probert, but was caught by the FA after a review of video evidence.
Gomes will miss Everton's league games against Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Burnley.
The 25-year-old will be eligible to return for the Merseyside club against Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the league campaign on May 12.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)