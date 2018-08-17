Everton's Mina to miss Southampton clash with foot injury

Everton's Yerry Mina is still recovering from a foot injury and Saturday's Premier League visit of Southampton comes too soon for the Colombia international defender to make his debut, manager Marco Silva said on Friday.

REUTERS: Everton's Yerry Mina is still recovering from a foot injury and Saturday's Premier League visit of Southampton comes too soon for the Colombia international defender to make his debut, manager Marco Silva said on Friday.

Mina, 23, joined Everton from Barcelona on transfer deadline day and missed the Merseyside club's 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening weekend of the new season.

Advertisement

"I can tell you Mina is not available for the match. He is recovering from a small problem in his foot," Silva told a news conference.

Fellow new signing Richarlison, who struck twice against Wolves before going off with a cramp, has been cleared to play in the game at Goodison Park.

Midfielder Andre Gomes will not feature as he battles to shake off a hamstring injury while defender Kurt Zouma and playmaker Bernard are available to make their debuts.

"We've made new signings and I want there to be competition for each position. As a squad, it is the way I like to work. I like to have problems when making my decisions," Silva added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Southampton began their campaign with a goalless draw against Burnley.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)