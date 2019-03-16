Everton's Pickford must show emotional balance, says Silva

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford retains the full support of his Premier League team and country but must show more "emotional balance" to overcome the mistakes that have crept into his game, his club manager Marco Silva said.

REUTERS: Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford retains the full support of his Premier League team and country but must show more "emotional balance" to overcome the mistakes that have crept into his game, his club manager Marco Silva said.

The England number one made several errors and could have been sent off for a rash challenge in Everton's 3-2 loss at Newcastle United last weekend and Silva said the 25-year-old had to drown out the voices of critics and focus on his game.

Advertisement

Pickford, who played a key role as England reached the World Cup semi-finals last year, was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for this month's European Championship qualifiers despite his dip in form this season.

"I understand what people are saying about Jordan. He has all my confidence, like my other goalkeepers," Silva told a news conference head of Sunday's Premier League clash with sixth-placed Chelsea.

"He has the confidence of the national team coach also," Silva added. "We're here to get him better every day. In some moments everybody is happy with you, in other moments people speak not so good things about you.

"It's normal in football. They (critics) are the same people 10 months ago who were celebrating the good performances from Jordan. I want Jordan to keep working in the same way, with the same desire... with more emotional balance."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton are 11th in the league with 37 points from 30 games.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)