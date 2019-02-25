Everton's remaining games all finals, says Silva

Everton's remaining Premier League games assume the importance of title clashes as the club look to overcome the inconsistency that has dogged their campaign, manager Marco Silva said on Monday.

Despite significant investment on players in a bid to push for European qualification, Everton sit 11th in the table with 33 points from 27 games.

The Merseyside club have lost their last three league matches but Silva believes he can turn the club's fortunes around without making radical changes.

"We have to look at each match as a final, playing with confidence is the main thing for us now," Silva told a news conference ahead of Tuesday's trip to Cardiff City.

"I'm not happy with results or position but everything is open and we don't have to change what was our goal at the start of the season.

"We're losing points and not achieving the good results in some moments, (it's) in the details. In this types of details we have to work more and more to be consistent as a team."

Phil Jagielka is back following a knee problem and fellow defender Leighton Baines has shaken off a rib injury. Yerry Mina faces a late fitness test.

Cardiff are sweating on the fitness of players affected by a bug as Neil Warnock looks to manage his squad ahead of Saturday's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"One or two lads haven't been in for a few days now but you just don't know with them, they clear up overnight. It depends if they can eat stuff," Warnock told reporters.

"We've got a few decisions to make. We've got two tough games, with Wolves away Saturday, so I'll be thinking about that with my selection."

