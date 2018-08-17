Everton's Schneiderlin hails manager Silva

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is relishing playing under manager Marco Silva and says the Portuguese's attention to detail and clear communication helps the team flourish.

The 28-year-old France international was key to 10-man Everton rescuing a 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend as Silva took charge of his first competitive match in the Merseyside outfit's opening Premier League fixture.

"He's very attentive to details," Schneiderlin told Everton's website. "He tries to make progress collectively and individually as well. He has shown me videos of my games and where I can improve. He's shown videos to others, too.

"That's very good for footballers as you need to see yourself after the game and understand what the manager wants from you."

Schneiderlin, a former Manchester United midfielder, has also backed Everton's new signings to help the club "achieve great things" this season.

Everton host Southampton in their next league match on Saturday.

