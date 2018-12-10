Everton's Silva backs Richarlison to keep finding the net

Everton manager Marco Silva is happy with the performances of his Brazilian forward Richarlison so far but says he has the potential to deliver more goals.

Everton host Silva and Richarlison's former club Watford in the Premier League later on Monday looking for their first win of December after a defeat at Liverpool and last week's draw with Newcastle United.

Richarlison, who made the switch from Watford in July, is Everton's top scorer in the league with seven goals despite serving a three-match ban after being shown a straight red card against Bournemouth in August.

"I'm happy with him but I still think he can do better in terms of goals, he certainly has the quality," said Silva.

The 21-year-old scored his first goal in four matches to rescue a point at home for Everton against Newcastle and Silva lamented their wasteful in front of goal.

"I agree we should probably take more of our chances," the manager added. "We created enough in the first half against Newcastle to have won the game, but points in the Premier League are not always easy to come by."

