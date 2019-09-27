Everton's Silva not panicking yet after tame start to season

Everton's lacklustre start to the Premier League season has left them 14th in the standings but it is too early to panic, manager Marco Silva said on Friday.

Everton have lost three of their last four games - which include losses against promoted sides Sheffield United and Aston Villa - and the pressure has been mounting on Silva ahead of Saturday's game against defending champions Manchester City.

"Of course, we are not happy. I am the first one when I look at the table," Silva told reporters. "(But) it's too early to look at the table and panic.

"If we played well and got three points in the last game, you are talking completely different about the position in the table. Everything is too close.

"If you ask me if I am really concerned or panicking, of course not. We know what we are doing, we know what we should improve... results will come."

After ending last season with a string of positive results, which included clean sheets against four of the 'Big Six', Everton have conceded nine goals this season to leave them with a negative goal difference having scored only five times.

"No one is happy when you are conceding the goals like we are conceding," Silva added. "We've changed one or two things from last season but they are almost the same players that played 13 games with 10 clean sheets.

"They were the same last season with the fourth-best defence in the Premier League. We achieved that by working hard, improving and learning from the not-so-good things we did, learning from mistakes."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)