Everton's Silva unfazed by first return to Watford since sacking

Everton boss Marco Silva is not worried about receiving a hostile reception at Watford on Saturday as he returns to Vicarage Road as an opposing manager for the first time since he was sacked last year.

Silva joined Watford on a two-year contract before the start of the 2017-18 season, but was soon the subject of an approach from Everton.

Watford then suffered a poor run of results and Silva was eventually sacked.

"I think it's not the time to make or to do reflection on last season. We are in the middle of a season, it is not the moment to talk about the situation," Silva told reporters on Friday.

"Watford will be a tough game. The reception? In football you have to be ready for everything, I am ready for everything."

Everton have lost three of their last four league games and have found goals hard to come by in recent weeks.

The club's leading scorer Richarlison is struggling for form having scored only two goals in all competitions since the turn of the year.

The Brazilian forward, who played under Silva at Watford, did not start in the defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday and Silva explained the need to manage his minutes to avoid exhaustion with Everton playing three games in eight days.

"We have to manage the physical condition of some players. Our job with Richarlison is to put him in the best conditions," Silva said.

"When I made the decision about the starting 11 for the last match it was because I thought it was our best starting 11 for that match.

"It's really important (Richarlison) maintains his early-season form. We cannot put all the pressure on two or three players. This week will be really tough for us."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)