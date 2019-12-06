Everton sack manager Silva: reports

Sport

Premier League club Everton have sacked manager Marco Silva following a disappointing run of results that plunged them into the relegation zone, British media reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Premier League - Burnley v Everton
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Everton - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - October 5, 2019 Everton manager Marco Silva outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

Silva, who arrived at Goodison Park in May 2018, has left the club after Everton's crushing 5-2 defeat by local rivals Liverpool on Wednesday left them 18th in the table with 14 points.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

