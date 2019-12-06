Everton sack manager Silva: reports

Premier League club Everton have sacked manager Marco Silva following a disappointing run of results that plunged them into the relegation zone, British media reported on Thursday.

Silva, who arrived at Goodison Park in May 2018, has left the club after Everton's crushing 5-2 defeat by local rivals Liverpool on Wednesday left them 18th in the table with 14 points.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)