Everton sign defender Godfrey on five-year deal from Norwich

REUTERS: Everton have signed defender Ben Godfrey from Championship side (second-tier) Norwich City on a five-year contract, the Premier League leaders said on Monday.

British media said the 22-year-old cost Carlo Ancelotti's side an initial 25 million pounds (US$32.34 million) which could rise to 30 million pounds with add-ons.

"It's an honour to sign for Everton and to be part of a huge club. I'm very thankful for the opportunity and I can't wait to get started," Godfrey, who has captained England's under-21 side, told Everton's website.

"The aim for me at Everton is to win trophies and win games. I like to win. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I care and I'm a passionate lad.

"I like to bring pace to the game. I like to play out from the back. I can play in a range of positions: left or right as a centre back, I have played full back and holding midfield. I'll play wherever the manager sees fit as I trust his opinion."

Godfrey, a graduate of York City's youth system before he joined Norwich on his 18th birthday, is Everton's fifth signing of the close season following the arrivals of Niels Nkounkou, Allan, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The Merseyside club have won all four of their league games so far this season, including a 4-2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

(US$1 = 0.7731 pounds)

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)