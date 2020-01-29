Ex-Argentine president Macri named to lead FIFA Foundation

Former Argentine president Mauricio Macri has been appointed executive chairman of the FIFA Foundation, the organisation founded by world football's governing body in 2018 to promote social change.

"Mauricio is the perfect fit to lead this project, which aims to harness football to benefit society," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said of the former Boca Juniors president.

"Through his experience as the leader of a major nation, he knows all about the central role that education will play in the future of our societies, and having presided over one of the world’s most successful football clubs, he is well aware of the unique power of our sport and the unrivalled passion that it inspires."

Macri, who lost his bid for a second four-year term as president when he was defeated in an October 2019 election, will work alongside CEO Youri Djorkaeff and focus on education programmes.

