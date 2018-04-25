Ex-Arsenal captain Tony Adams applies for Singapore national team job

SINGAPORE: Former England and Arsenal footballer Tony Adams has applied for the vacant Singapore national team coach position, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

When contacted, Adams did not confirm the news but told Channel NewsAsia via text message: “Got a couple of opportunities a bit closer to home but I know the FAS (Football Association of Singapore) are looking for a new coach.”

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to FAS for comment.

V Sundramoorthy was last to warm the hot seat as head coach of the Lions. The former star forward could only string together a record of three wins, five draws and 15 defeats in a dismal year-long reign which saw Singapore fall to its lowest-ever position of 173 in the world rankings.

Adams, 51, made his mark on the opposite end of the pitch as a hard-tackling, no nonsense defensive tower for both Arsenal as well as the England national team, captaining both sides. The one-club man won four top-flight titles with the London side and has a statue in his honour on the team’s Emirate stadium grounds.

Upon retirement Adams ventured into management with mixed results. In 2004 he resigned from lower-league English club Wycombe Wanderers after the club was relegated, and in 2009 he was sacked by third-tier Portsmouth after amassing just 10 points from 16 games. Most recently he took the reins at Spanish side Granada - but failed to beat the drop into the second division in 2017.

Last week and just a day before long-serving Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger announced his departure from the club, Adams told British media he “wouldn’t be afraid” of taking over from the veteran Frenchman.

