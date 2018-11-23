Ex-England manager Hoddle recovering at home after heart surgery

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle is out of hospital and recuperating at home following heart surgery late last month, the 61-year-old's spokesman said on Friday.

Hoddle, who spent the majority of his playing career with Tottenham Hotspur and also played for Chelsea and Monaco, was working for BT Sport as a pundit on his 61st birthday when he collapsed on Oct. 27.

"To aid his recovery from a cardiac arrest, Glenn underwent surgery. He responded well to treatment and is now at home recuperating from the procedure," the spokesman said.

"The care that Glenn received from St Bartholomew's Hospital was exemplary. His family would like to thank the hospital staff and the many people who have sent supportive messages.

"Doctors have outlined that rest is paramount for Glenn now. With that in mind, his family ask politely that their privacy is respected and that Glenn is given time to recover fully."

Hoddle was one of English football's top players during the 1980s, winning 53 England caps before managing his country from 1996 to 1999.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)