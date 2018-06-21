Ex-FIFA boss Blatter says met Russia's Putin and plans to watch World Cup match

Sport

Ex-FIFA boss Blatter says met Russia's Putin and plans to watch World Cup match

Former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter, who is serving a six-year ban from soccer, said on Thursday he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday during a trip to the World Cup.

Former FIFA President Blatter gestures during an interview with Reuters in Zurich
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter gestures during an interview with Reuters in Zurich, Switzerland April 10, 2018. Picture taken April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Bookmark

REUTERS: Former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter, who is serving a six-year ban from soccer, said on Thursday he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday during a trip to the World Cup.

Blatter said he was invited by Russia to the World Cup, got his tickets from Russia and that after watching the Brazil-Costa Rica match in St. Petersburg on Friday he will leave the country.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing by Kevin O'Flynn; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark