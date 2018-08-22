Ex-France forward Henry to become Bordeaux coach - RMC Sport TV

Sport

Ex-France forward Henry to become Bordeaux coach - RMC Sport TV

Former France forward Thierry Henry has agreed to become coach of Bordeaux, broadcaster RMC Sport reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the Ligue 1 club.

FILE PHOTO: World Cup - Third Place Play Off - Belgium v England
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Third Place Play Off - Belgium v England - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - July 14, 2018 Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry before the match REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Henry, who enjoyed a stellar club career with Arsenal and Barcelona, had been assistant coach for the Belgian national team.

He replaces former Uruguay international Gus Poyet at the helm of the Ligue 1 side.

(Reporting by John Irish; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

