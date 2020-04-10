Ex-Olympic champ to stage Ironman fundraiser from his home

BERLIN: Like many people, former Olympic champion Jan Frodeno has a touch of cabin fever in the coronavirus lockdown, but the triathlete has come up with an extreme idea to raise money and banish the blues.

Frodeno plans to livestream a complete ironman challenge from his home in Genova, Spain, and raise funds to fight the pandemic.

Starting at 0600 GMT Saturday, the German will use a state of the art counter-current home pool for the 3.8km swim, an excercise bike for the 180km ride and then run a full marathon on a treadmill.

"I want to use this event to support those who are currently doing the competition in the hospitals day in and day out," he said.

"Everyone knows I'm a bit nuts," the 38-year-old Beijing Olympic champion explained.

Frodeno has invited the general public to join him from their own homes on social media or whatever way they can.

"It's not just for fun, I want to show things can be done from home."

"This is the best way I can aid the medical staff in Spain," said Frodeno explaining fans can buy triathlon gear on the site he uses and the proceeds would go to charity.

There will also be auctions and prizes including a day of training with the three-time defending Ironman world championships winner.

"The best way to support me is to help the named charities through donations or to participate in our auctions so that we can raise as much money as possible together," he said.

"If you want to accompany me live, you can do so using the stream we will be offering."