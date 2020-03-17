Exclusive - Coronavirus peak must be past by end-May for Tokyo Games to happen on time - French Olympic Committee chief

French Olympic Committee (CNOSF) president Denis Masseglia said on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic needed to be beyond its peak by the end of May for the Tokyo Olympics to go according to schedule.

A banner advertising Coca-Cola beverages, Toyota, Nissay and NTT, Olympic Games partner for Tokyo 2020, in Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 8, 2020. Picture taken March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

"My feeling is that if we're still in the crisis by the end of May I can't see how the Games can happen (on time)," Masseglia told Reuters.

"If we are beyond the peak and the situation is getting better questions will rise about who qualifies, but we will find the least worst solution."

Masseglia added that the International Olympic Committee would hold a conference call with the National Olympic Committees on Wednesday.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July 24-Aug 9 with the Paralympic Games due to be held from Aug 25-Sept 6.

