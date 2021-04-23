Exclusive: Seville to be a host city for rescheduled Euro 2020 - source

Sport

Exclusive: Seville to be a host city for rescheduled Euro 2020 - source

The Spanish city of Seville is to be named as a host venue for the rescheduled Euro 2020 soccer tournament after Bilbao was dropped, a source close to the decision told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - UEFA Euro 2020 Munich Logo Launch
FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - UEFA Euro 2020 Munich Logo Launch - Olympia Park, Munich, Germany - 27/10/16. The trophy is seen during logo launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Bookmark

MADRID: The Spanish city of Seville is to be named as a host venue for the rescheduled Euro 2020 soccer tournament after Bilbao was dropped, a source close to the decision told Reuters on Friday.

European soccer's governing body UEFA could not confirm whether or not Seville had been named, stating only that a final decision on the 12 host cities would be revealed after its executive committee meets later on Friday.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark