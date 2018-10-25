Exeter release Italy centre Campagnaro from contract

LONDON: Italy centre Michele Campagnaro, rumoured to be a target for English Premiership side Wasps, has reached agreement to be released from his contract with Exeter Chiefs.

The 25-year-old - due to captain Italy in their Test against Six Nations Grand Slam holders Ireland next week - has scored nine tries in 27 appearances for the 2017 English champions since joining from Benetton Treviso in 2015.

Advertisement

"Exeter Chiefs have agreed to release Michele Campagnaro from his playing contract with the Gallagher Premiership club from October 31," Exeter said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Italy international, who joined the club in the summer of 2015 from Benetton Treviso, will then become a free agent."