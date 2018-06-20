Extra time in Russia: This Bud's not for you

The first round of the World Cup wraps up with both the expected and unexpected for Channel NewsAsia’s man on the ground.

MOSCOW: Chalk another up to the footballing record books. The first round of group matches at the World Cup has concluded and already there is a glut of historical firsts and mind-boggling statistics.

Here in Moscow, the real kick and conversation-starter between strangers has been centred on the underdog upsets you would no doubt have heard of by now.



Even Russia’s two-match streak - crushing Saudi Arabia and swiping aside Salah’s Egypt - has been painted by local media as a fairytale run for the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.

Russian fans react during the match against Egypt in Fan's zone, Sochi, Russia June 19, 2018 . REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

While it’s all well and good to be genuinely excited, any of the giants could still go on to win the whole thing.

France and Belgium eked out triumphs despite never really getting into gear, England - if it can be considered a contender - too emerged with three points, while Spain and Team Cristiano still look good for the money.

As the bookies say, some things never change. Like the amount of alcohol being chugged here, taking place as though it's a sidebar contest between fans of different nations.

Here’s a conversation I overheard at Luzhniki Stadium.



Mexican fan at beer stall: 12 beers please.

Russian fan: 12 for you, wow.

Mexican: We are Mexican, beer is like water to us.

Russian: Vodka is like water to us.

Mexican: Tequila ...



You know what else tastes like (fizzy) water? Alcohol-free beer. World Cup sponsor Budweiser is selling it at the stadiums, for the same price as proper beer (350 rubles, around S$7).



A standard World Cup Budweiser beer tent at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. (Photo: Justin Ong)

Bud’s parent company AB InBev would not disclose sales figures, but staff at different beer counters across Moscow’s two stadiums offered their own assessments ranging from one out of 100 to 5 per cent of the daily crowd opting for the zero-alcohol beer.



“Nobody buy this,” said one Russian kid. “It’s joke.”