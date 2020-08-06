F1 champions Mercedes confirm Bottas for 2021

Valtteri Bottas will continue to race for Mercedes until at least the end of next season, the Formula One champions said on Thursday ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

70th Anniversary Grand Prix
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - 70th Anniversary Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - August 6, 2020 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas with his girlfriend cyclist Tiffany Cromwell outside the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

The news was expected, with Mercedes having made clear they intended to retain the 30-year-old Finn for a fifth successive season.

Mercedes are also expected to continue with six times world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is out of contract at the end of the year.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

