Formula 1: Ferrari's Vettel ends long wait for victory with Singapore Grand Prix triumph

SINGAPORE: Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel ended his year-long drought without a win at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (Sep 22), mastering a hazy circuit to claim a record fifth triumph in the city.

The German's victory was also his third in a row this season for Ferrari.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel celebrates his victory on the podium after the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Sep 22, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

The four-time world champion, whose last victory was in Belgium in August 2018, took the chequered flag 2.641 seconds ahead of Monegasque team mate Charles Leclerc, who had started on pole position for the third race in a row.



Red Bull's Dutch 21-year-old Max Verstappen took third place in a floodlit night race that saw the safety car deployed three times. Hamilton's Mercedes team mate and closest rival Valtteri Bottas finished fifth.

