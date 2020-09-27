Formula 1: Hamilton under investigation for practice start

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at the Sochi Autodrom in Russia, Sep 27, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)
MOSCOW: Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was under a stewards' investigation before the start of the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday (Sep 27) for making a practice start outside the designated area.

The Mercedes driver qualified on pole position and is chasing his 91st career win, to equal the all-time record of Ferrari great Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton is leading team mate Valtteri Bottas in the championship by 55 points after nine races.

Source: Reuters/zl

