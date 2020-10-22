F1: Super-sub Hulkenberg on standby in Algarve for Portuguese GP

PORTIMAO, Portugal: Nico Hulkenberg has travelled to the Algarve ahead of this weekend's Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix to be on standby for the Racing Point team.

After two dramatic late substitutions, the German driver will be close by if either Sergio Perez or Lance Stroll are taken ill, or test positive for COVID-19.

Two weeks ago, Hulkenberg made a motorway dash from Cologne to replace Stroll in qualifying and the race at the Eifel Grand Prix, having done a similar job at Silverstone earlier in the season when Perez tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stroll was unwell at the Nurburgring and tested positive for COVID-19 after the race weekend, but has since tested negative ahead of this weekend's event at the Algarve circuit.

Team boss Otmar Szafnauer confirmed Hulkenberg was in Portimao.

"Yes, Nico is here - and I think other teams have also opted to bring reserve drivers for the first time. It just makes sense."

Hulkenberg has finished in the points in both the races he has started this season - taking seventh place at Silverstone in the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Aug 9 before his eighth-place finish last time out in Germany.

Hulkenberg also replaced Perez at the British Grand Prix on Aug 2, but failed to start the race because of an engine issue.