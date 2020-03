related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Formula One postponed the Dutch, Spanish and showcase Monaco Grands Prix on Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A joint statement by Formula One and the governing FIA said they expected the season to start "as soon as it is safe to do so after May".

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Jon Boyle)