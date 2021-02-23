Raikkonen ready for F1 season as Alfa Romeo launch new car

WARSAW, Poland: Former Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen was full of enthusiasm on Monday (Feb 22) as the veteran racer's Alfa Romeo team unveiled their new car for the coming season.

The 41-year-old said the next campaign was a leap in the dark, but that the Italian team would make the most of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"First of all it's nice to see the new car," Raikkonen said at the launch in Warsaw.

"We are in an area of unknown, there's some rule changes and how's that going to impact everybody and where we are going to be," added the veteran of well over 300 Grands Prix.

"Hopefully we are better off than we were last year, and we'll get some idea in testing in a couple of weeks, and in one month's time in the first race we'll really know where we are."

The Finnish driver, the 2007 F1 champion with Ferrari, would not speculate on results but promised top performances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We'll do our best wherever we end up," he said.

Raikkonen and his 27-year-old stablemate Antonio Giovinazzi finished 16th and 17th last season with four points each.