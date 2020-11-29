Formula One: Romain Grosjean escapes horrific first lap crash in Bahrain Grand Prix
MANAMA: Romain Grosjean escaped from a horrific first-lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday (Nov 29) when his car split in two and burst into flames.
The French driver's Haas skewed into a barrier on turn three, coming out the other side ablaze and in two parts.
The accident was triggered when Grosjean swerved across the front of Daniil Kvyat making contact with his AlphaTauri.
Track marshals at the scene helped Grosjean clamber over the barrier to safety as they extinguished the fire.
A clearly shaken Grosjean was taken back to the pits by the medical car at the Sakhir Circuit.
The race was immediately halted and the rest of the cars filed back to the pit lane.
An FIA (International Automobile Federation) spokesperson said the impact of Grosjean's crash was measured at 53G.