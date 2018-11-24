F1 stewards dismiss Haas protest against Force India

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix stewards dismissed a protest by the Haas Formula One team on Saturday and recognised Force India as a constructor whose cars were eligible to compete in the championship.

Haas had argued that Force India, who went into administration in July and emerged as a new team in August, were not a constructor under the rules and the cars of Mexican Sergio Perez and Frenchman Esteban Ocon should not be allowed to race.

"The Stewards decide to dismiss the protests lodged by Haas Formula One Team against Car number 11 and car number 31," the officials concluded in a lengthy statement ahead of final practice for Sunday's race at Yas Marina.

U.S.-owned Haas were reminded of their right to appeal.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by John O'Brien)