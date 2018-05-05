FA charges former West Ham director of player recruitment

LONDON: The English FA has charged former West Ham United director of player recruitment Tony Henry over allegations of racial discrimination.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported in February that Henry had said the club wanted to limit the number of African players in their squad because "they have a bad attitude" and "cause mayhem" when not in the team.

West Ham suspended and then sacked Henry on Feb.2.

The FA said in a statement that Henry had been charged with "misconduct in relation to comments he made which are alleged to be improper and/or insulting and/or abusive."

It added that this was an "aggravated breach" of the rules because it included "reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality and/or colour."

Henry has until May 15 to respond.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)