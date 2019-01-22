FA charges Wolves manager Nuno with misconduct

Wolverhampton Wanderers' manager Nuno Espirito Santo was charged with misconduct by the FA on Monday after being sent to the stands for celebrating on the pitch during their dramatic late Premier League win over Leicester City at the weekend.

Nuno ran on to the field after Diogo Jota struck in stoppage time to earn a 4-3 victory at Molineux on Saturday and the Wolves manager accepted he was wrong to get so carried away, saying, "I was sent off - but rightly so."

The 44-year-old Portuguese could now be hit with a fine and a touchline ban.

"Nuno Espirito Santo has been charged with misconduct relating to his behaviour in the 93rd minute of the game between Wolves and Leicester on Saturday," the FA said in a statement, adding that he had until Jan. 24 to respond.

Liverpool's boss Juergen Klopp was fined and warned about his future conduct after running on to the pitch to celebrate a late winner in the Merseyside derby with Everton last month.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

