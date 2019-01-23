FA fines Nuno after Wolves' boss accepts misconduct charge

Sport

FA fines Nuno after Wolves' boss accepts misconduct charge

Wolverhampton Wanderers' manager Nuno Espirito Santo was fined 8,000 pounds by the English Football Association on Tuesday for celebrating on the pitch during his team's Premier League home win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City
Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City

Bookmark

REUTERS: Wolverhampton Wanderers' manager Nuno Espirito Santo was fined 8,000 pounds by the English Football Association on Tuesday for celebrating on the pitch during his team's Premier League home win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Nuno ran on to the field after Diogo Jota struck in stoppage time to earn a 4-3 victory at Molineux.

The FA said the 44-year-old Portuguese had admitted the misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark